Alliance Tyres has just announced that it is adding 12 new sizes to its Agri Star II tyre range.

Five additional sizes will be added to the 70 series including the 240/70R16, 360/70R28, 520/70R30, 260/70R20 and 580/70R42.

Four new sizes will be added to the 85 series, including the 250/85R24, 280/85R20, 320/85R34 and 420/80R46.

And, finally, three new sizes will be added to the 90-95 series, including the 210/95R16, 320/90R42 and 420/90R30.

Kirkby Tyres is the UK and Irish wholesaler of Yokohama Off-Highway Tires (YOHT), which includes Alliance, alongside brands such as Pirelli, Maxam, Carlisle, Galileo and Sailun tyres.

With its headquarters in Liverpool, the tyre distributor recently moved to its new Irish premises in Dublin.

With over 60 years’ experience in the tyre business, the firms claim to carry over 100,000 tyres and wheels in stock across 900 tread patterns and 1,100 tyre sizes.