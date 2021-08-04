Allowdalepoll 1 Polly 984 who sold for the top price of €4,000. \ AgPro Photgraphy

Liam Philpott and Anne Pounds held the second production sale of their Hereford herd over the weekend, with prices reaching €4,000.

Taking place on the couple’s farm outside Kanturk in north Cork, the sale saw buyers ringside as well as online through MartBids.

The sale was conducted by auctioneer Denis Barrett and a total of 31 of the 47 heifers on offer sold to an average price of over €2,400.

Leading the prices was the September 2019-born homozygous polled heifer Allowdalepoll 1 Polly 984.

Sired by Australian sire Wirruna Daffy D1, her dam is the cross of Romany 1 Lawbreaker and the herd’s best polled cow.

Carrying five stars down the line, she was the pick of the Ringfort polled Hereford herd of Neil Twomey.

Just behind this and taking home a price of €3,800 was the November 2018-born Allowdale Tinkle.

One of the first lots through the ring, this powerful first-calver sold alongside her young heifer calf at foot.

Sired by the homebred AI bull Allowdale Rory 594, she goes back on a Haven Kingpin-bred dam.

Taking home a price of €3,700 was Allowdale Curly Cadenza.

This September 2019-born heifer is sired by the previously mentioned Rory 594, with the dam being an Allowdale Rambo ET-bred daughter.

Next in line was the yearling heifer Allowdalepoll 1 Elaine 1048. This heifer is a daughter of Gouldingpoll 1 Gold Spice, with Wiranya Batavia and Udel 1 F8 Knight Flyer also in the back breeding.

A further 11 heifer lots sold between €2,500 and €2,900.

A small selection of bulls was offered for sale, with two fetching bids of €3,000.

First at the money was Allowdale Rory 1007. This bull was again sired by Rory 594 and boasted five stars on the terminal, replacement and dairy beef indices.

His paternal brother Allowdale Rory 1019 also hit the market at €3,000. This bull again carries five stars on nearly all traits.