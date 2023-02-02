A three-bay cattle shed with cattle handling facilities are included in the offering at Cappahuse, Co Roscommon.

A circa 11.95-acre block of grassland in Moore, Co Roscommon, recently sold for €220,000 (€18,410/ac).

Ballinasloe-based auctioneer Joseph Naughton was handling the sale and he reported strong interest in this particular parcel at grassland at Faltia, Oldtown.

This land was listed as Lot 2 in a sale of a 40-acre holding in the Athlone and Ballinasloe area. It was eventually sold to two different purchasers involved in the dry stock sector.

The remainder of the farm comprising of c20.5ac of grazing ground at Cappahuse and including a three-bay slatted shed and cattle handling facilities had also attracted significant interest.

At a time when building costs and fertiliser prices are high, the ability to gain a modern slatted shed was a good attraction with this lot.

The land at Faltia is presently all in grass.

While there was little interest early on in Lot 3, c8.2ac of bog close by at Cappahuse, ultimately, these sold together for a combined €325,000.

The grazing ground and shed were expected to sell for in excess of €11,000/acre prior to the sale.

Putting a value of €2,000/ac on the bog, this puts the grassland at just over €15,000/ac (€15,053/ac).

Some elements of land sales that previously may have been seen as waste ground agriculturally may now be viewed in a different light, with space for requirements for the new CAP.