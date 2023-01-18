Farmers were levied with an average bill of €1,400 per farmer. \ Cork County Fire Service

Some 193 farmers were fined over €270,000 for illegal burning during the closed season last year, according to Department of Agriculture figures. This amounts to an average fine of €1,400 per farmer.

It is an offence under Section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976 (amended by Section 46 of the Wildlife Act 2000) to burn from 1 March to 31 August any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated.

Of the 2,267ha found to have been burned, Mayo was the county with the largest number of penalties applied, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Across the 40 Mayo farmers who were penalised, €90,882 was accrued in total in the form of either penalties or reductions.

Neighbouring Co Galway had 34 farmers levied with a combined bill of €34,606 in reductions and/or penalties.

The third highest county to fall foul of the law was Carlow with 31 penalties. Carlow farmers were penalised by €13,015 in total.

Kerry and Wicklow received 29 and 23 penalties respectively, with all other counties having fewer than 20.

According to the Department, 502 basic payment applicants were found to have burned land during the closed period, although just 193 were penalised thereafter.

The Department also noted that all figures provided are based on all cases processed to date. With ongoing processing of cases and appeals, these figures may be subject to variation.