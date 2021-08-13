A snapshot of the Easycare sheep that will be offered for sale on 27 August.

Drumleek Farm, located in Drumleek North, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, is offering 300 Easycare sheep for sale on 27 August at 6.30pm.

While there are numerous Easycare flocks offering female replacements and rams for sale, this is the first big significant sale taking place under the mart auction process.

The sale is being held in conjunction with Carnaross Mart, but will take place on-farm (eircode A75HC04), with bidding onsite and online available through the LSL Mart app.

The offering includes 100 ewe lambs, 80 ewe hoggets, 80 three-year-old ewes, 20 full-mouth ewes and 15 rams.

Ewes will be offered for sale in groups of 10.

Easycare sheep have a hair-type short fleece which sheds, removing the need for shearing.

The vendor Jim Greer says: “Careful breeding selection has taken place over the last 10 years to produce long, deep-bodied sheep that are capable of lambing outdoors unassisted. All sheep are clean wool shedders and have excellent feet.”

The breed

The Easycare breed was developed by Anglesey farmer Iolo Owen in the early 1960s.

The Wiltshire Horn was the foundation breed, which was crossed with other breeds, including, of note, the Nelson type of Welsh Mountain sheep.

