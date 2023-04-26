Farmers who abstract more than 25,000 litres per day from a private well must register the water source with the EPA.

Around 299 farmers have registered wells with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) since the introduction of new rules in 2018, the Irish Farmers Journal has learned.

The EPA confirmed that a further 119 well registrations were made by agri-food businesses.

However a sharp increase in well registration is anticipated this year as a result of new CAP requirements on farm payments. Under the new CAP programme, farmers abstracting more than 25,000 litres (6,600 gallons) of water per day from private wells must register the water source with the EPA in order to meet conditionality rules and secure their farm payments.

The new conditionality rules for the current CAP programme replace the former cross-compliance regulations.

“Currently, on the abstractions register, 299 registrants have indicated the primary or secondary use relates to agriculture, and 119 registrants have indicated the primary or secondary use relates to agri-food,” an EPA spokesperson stated.

Fears

While fears have been expressed by farmers that Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) could be required for some wells, the EPA insisted that this was not currently the case.

However, EIAs could be a feature of well registrations in the future.

“The EPA does not have a role undertaking EIAs of private wells and nor is it a requirement of the Abstraction Registration Regulations 2018,” the EPA pointed out.

“The Abstractions and Associated Impoundments Act 2022, when commenced, will bring in requirements for the licensing of significant abstractions and EIAs may then be required,” the spokesperson added.