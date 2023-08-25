Poor weather and workload were among the most significant stressors for Irish farmers.

Almost two-thirds (57%) of farmers experienced stress or anxiety from their farming work over the past five years, a survey carried out by Teagasc has found.

This research was spearheaded by post-doctoral researcher at Teagasc Athenry, Mary Brennan, who determined and evaluated sources of stress for farmers in Ireland.

Poor weather and workload were among the most significant stressors for Irish farmers, Brennan told an international farm safety conference in Teagasc Ashtown on Friday 25 August.

Poor weather was a source fo stress for over 60% of dairy farmers and almost 50% of cattle and tillage farmers. Just 30% of sheep farmers said that poor weather was a source of stress for them.

Over half of dairy farmers said that their workload caused them stress. Just under 30% of cattle and sheep farmers said workload was an issue in this regard.

Financial

Financial worries were also high on the stressor scale, according to Brennan.

Around 35% of dairy farmers, 28% of cattle farmers and just under 25% of sheep and tillage farmers had issues with regards to money.

Of the 736 farmers who responded to the survey, 273 of them were dairy farmers, 314 were beef farmers, 101 were sheep farmers and 48 of them were tillage farmers.

"Demands of modern farming can place substantial stress on the farmer and can adversely impact well-being.

"It's important to understand stressors impacting farmers in order to improve sustainability and well-being," Brennan told the conference.

International conference

Day three of Teagasc's International farm safety and farmer health conference took place at its Dublin Ashtown campus on Friday 25 August.

Over the three days, 30 papers were delivered covering all aspects of farm safety from research, policy and culture to farmer well-being.

This conference attracted researchers from the USA, Australia and across the EU and UK.