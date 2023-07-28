Some 57% of farmers are yet to adopt safe behaviours on their farms, according to Teagasc.

Teagasc health and safety specialist Dr John McNamara outlined how more farmers can be persuaded to adopt safe behaviours on farms.

McNamara said that such farmers are “lagging behind” others, leaving work to be done for the agriculture sector to improve standards.

Dr McNamara added that 26% of farmers have already adopted safe behaviours on farm and that the middle 17% are changing behaviour, but can do more.

He was speaking at a Teagasc Signpost webinar on farm safety on Friday morning.

Farm safety behaviour

"Attitudes and intentions are positive, but behavioural changes lag behind. There's still work to be done as 57% [of farmers] are yet to adopt safe behaviours,” Dr McNamara told webinar attendees.

He described Teagasc research on farmer stress and injury, which he said indicates that stress caused by the farm can lead to poor mental health involving anxiety and depression.

“Social support plays a crucial role in mitigating mental distress and its potential impact on injury rates,” he added.

Dr McNamara also emphasised the significance of social norms and peer influence, stating "farmers are very influenced by their peers and we need to leverage this to drive positive [safety] behaviours”.