It costs around €35 to recycle the equivalent of 250 bales worth of wrap.

Farmers recycled some 88% of silage wrap last year - the equivalent of 18 million bales worth - in 2022, the Irish Farm Films Producers’ Group (IFFPG) has stated.

Almost half of the 37,000t of wrapping collected was processed in Irish recycling centres to give a boost to the circular economy, the group maintains.

Farmers travelled an average of 10km to recycle used wrap and the cost works out around €35 for every 250 bale wraps.

The IFFPG held more than 200 collection events over 2022 at marts, co-op yards and agri merchants.

As almost half of the plastic collected was processed at domestic recycling facilities, the group said the initiative represents a boost to the circular economy in Ireland.

Where does the waste go?

Silage wrap and used pit covers are sent to two facilities - one in Co Monaghan and another in Co Tipperary - to be pelleted.

The pellets are then used to make a range of products, including bin bags, garden furniture and pipes.

Empty fertiliser bags went to west Clare for recycling into fence posts, which will be sold back into the farming sector.

Minister of State for the circular economy Ossian Smyth stated that the recycling scheme represents a sustainable use of resources.

“Since its establishment nearly 25 years ago, [the] IFFPG have worked with producers and the farming community across Ireland to create good farm practices around the collection and recycling of agricultural plastics,” he commented.

"Extended producer responsibility schemes, such as the IFFPG, have a key role to play in Ireland’s transition to a circular economy - protecting and restoring our environment through sustainable resource use.”