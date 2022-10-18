While there has been some improvement in the forestry licence backlog of late, there are still 885 licences that have been in the system for over 13 months, according to Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) farm forestry chair Jason Fleming.

He acknowledged the improvements in the system for forestry licences and that output has increased, but argued that licences shouldn't be in the system for more than four months.

In September 2021, there were approximately 4,700 licences in the system for more than 120 days. This figure is down to 1,700. However, he said: “The target set down for licences to be cleared is four months.

"There should be no forest licence applications pending a decision for longer, unless additional information has been requested.

"The Department is currently working through licences that have been in the system for more than two years, which is well outside the target, and they hope to clear these soon,” he said.

Ultimately, he said, it is going to take time for farmers’ confidence in the system to be restored.

They are very annoyed that many were unable to take advantage of the exceptional timber prices in 2021 as a result of the forest licence crisis, he said.

The latest IFA timber price survey shows that sawlog prices have dropped by 20% compared with 2021 prices.