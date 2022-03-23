The majority of workers who obtain visas are destined for meat factories across the country.\ Donal O'Leary

The number of work permits issued to companies in the agricultural sector in 2021 was 888, down from the 1,786 that were issued in 2020.

This equates to exactly 898 fewer workers coming from abroad to work in the agricultural industry, almost a 50% decrease.

A total of 1,204 of the 1,786 work permits issued to agricultural companies in 2020 were required by meat factories, figures from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment show.

Of the 888 work permits issued last year, 436 were for meat factories.

There was a notable decline in the number of permits issued for Dawn Meats, which had 321 fewer workers come in from abroad in 2021 than in the previous year.

Notable decrease

Another notable decrease was at ABP which had 291 workers from abroad employed in 2020 and just 115 in 2021.

Rosderra and Slaney Foods both saw a reduction of 99 and 68 workers, respectively.

Kildare Chilling had 54 fewer workers on the permit system and Irish Country Meats, the lamb processor in Co Wexford and Co Meath, had 49 fewer on the system in 2021.