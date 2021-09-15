The Galway breed has an added sales point in 2021 with the formation of Galway Wool Co-op and the development of a market for their wool. \ David Ruffles

The Galway Sheep Breeders will hold its 99th annual show and sale of breeding sheep on Monday 20 September in Athenry Mart, Galway, with the show starting at 11am and sale at 1pm.

There are classes for hogget and ram lambs, while in the female section there are group classes for breeding ewes, hoggets and ewe lambs and also individual classes for ewe hoggets and ewe lambs to cater for new breeders and smaller flocks.

The society is Ireland’s longest recorded native breed. Group member Gerry Daly says: “This sale is an integral part of Ireland’s sheep breeding year for nearly a century. The association was founded in 1922 during the Irish Civil War and has survived turbulent times with the coronavirus pandemic being the most recent. In recent years, the breed has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence and 12 new flocks have been established in the past 12 months.”

Gerry also explains there has been significant developments for the breed during the pandemic, with the formation of Galway Wool Co-op. This has delivered a market for the wool from Galway sheep, which is now also recognised as a unique heritage product.

Enquiries can be made to Gerry on 086-883 7056 or 085-209 0052.