Golden Vale Marts recently donated €5,000 to Hooves 4 Hospice to the Midland Regional Hospice fund. Left to right: Maurice Lyons, financial controller GVM Group; James O’Connor, vice-chair GVM Group; Padraig Grogan, chair GVM Tullamore; PJ Buckley, CEO GVM Group; John O’Keefe, chair GVM Group; Antoinette Daly, manager GVM Tullamore; Pat Lalor, Hooves 4 Hospice; Pat Minnock, Hooves 4 Hospice; James Kane, vice-chair GVM Tullamore.

Kilmallock Mart hosted its general cattle sale last Monday, attracting over 1,200 head of cattle across the different categories.

These numbers are high for the time of year, with a significant increase seen compared with 2020 and 2019.

Speaking after the sale, Denis Kirby of Golden Vale Marts said: “Trade was very steady across the sections, with some very strong prices throughout.

"There is plenty of customers about. We are not seeing as much export buyers, as the majority of stock are secured by farmers and feedlots.”

Strong demand

Such was the demand for stock on Monday, the sale recorded a super clearance rate of 99%.

Demand throughout the bullock section proved very strong, with more forward lots selling as high as €2.64/kg.

In general, bullocks weighing 400kg to 550kg hit an average price of €2.25/kg.

Given the location of the mart, much of the stock forward were first-cross beef cattle from the dairy herd. These generally sold around the €2.10/kg mark.

Continental-bred stock sold better than this, up around the €2.30/kg average mark. Lighter bullocks sub-400kg were similar. However, prices only rose to €2.41/kg.

Heifers

These prices were generally replicated for their female comrades. In total, 250 heifers were on offer on the day, with 174 of these under 500kg in weight.

Averages for these stuck close to the bullock average, with a top price of €2.54/kg seen for continental lots.

Angus and Hereford first-cross from the dairy proved in high demand, generally starting at €2.10/kg, with select lots rising as high as €2.30/kg.

Heifers over 500kg sold as high as €2.50/kg, with the majority of lots Angus- and Hereford-cross.

Dry cows

A total of 120 dry cows were offered for sale, with a good share of parlour cows now hitting the ring.

Poorer cows straight from the parlour were generally selling for €1.40/kg to €1.50/kg. This price rose with quality, with suckler-bred cows selling over the €2/kg mark and up to €2.20/kg.

A small entry of calved dairy cows were offered for sale, with stock selling to €1,520 and dropping to €1,200 for older lots.

In pictures

This 550kg Charolais bullock, born May 2020, sold for €1,290 (€2.35/kg).

These six Angus bullocks, born spring 2020, weighed 479kg and sold for €1,030 (€2.15/kg).

This pair of spring 2020-born Friesian bullocks had an average weight of 480kg and sold for €800 (€1.67/kg).

This pair of 16-month-old Limousin bullocks had an average weight of 450kg and sold for €1,010 (€2.24/kg).

This lot of eight Friesian bullocks had an average weight of 443kg and sold for €860 (€1.94/kg).

These three Charolais bullocks, born spring 2020, had an average weight of 570kg and sold for €1,240 (€2.18/kg).

These three Charolais bullocks, born early 2020, weighed 545kg each and sold for €1,180 (€2.17/kg).

This 635kg Hereford bullock, born April 2019, sold for €1,390 (€2.19/kg).

These five 18-month-old Angus bullocks had an average weight of 488kg and sold for €1,040 (€2.13/kg).

This six 20-month-old Friesian bullocks weighed 531kg each and sold for €800 (€1.50/kg).

These five Hereford bullocks, born spring 2020, weighed on average 465kg and sold for €980 (€2.11/kg).

These three Hereford bullocks, born March 2020, had an average weight of 505kg and sold for €1,110 (€2.20/kg).