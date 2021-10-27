A total of 44% of respondents reported business performance above last year, as opposed to 36% in 2020.

A majority of companies in the Irish machinery sector have been unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with almost half saying their business has actually improved during the coronavirus outbreak.

Nearly 60% of businesses in the sector, however, said they had been negatively affected by Brexit.

Mayo-based Genfitt, wholesale distributor of farm machinery parts and spares in Ireland, has issued the 2021 edition of its annual Knowledge Report.

Companies surveyed include businesses in agri trading (52%), farm machinery dealers (26%) and machinery manufacturers (22%). Fifty-six per cent of businesses surveyed have one to five employees (15% have over 20 employees), while 73% of the firms have been trading for over 20 years.

The majority of participants rated the 2021 market as very positive, with 54% scoring it at seven or eight out of 10. The report notes this is a higher score than last year, despite the pandemic.

A total of 44% of respondents reported business performance above last year, as opposed to 36% in 2020 (compared to 2019). Forty-two per cent reported their business experiencing the same performance compared to last year, as opposed to 35% in 2020 (compared to 2019). This shows that the overall trend is upwards year on year, despite COVID-19.

From positive to negative, how has Covid impacted your business in 2021?

COVID

Nearly half (47%) of the survey respondents stated that COVID-19 had a positive/very positive impact on their business. By contrast, 22% indicated that the effects were negative/very negative. While not everyone is thriving, the report outlined that it was encouraging to see the majority have not been negatively affected.

Despite pandemic restrictions, e-commerce is still a small channel for sales in the sector. Nearly 20% of respondents stated that less than 10% of their trade is through e-commerce, while 73% stated that the question is not applicable, indicating that the technology may not have been adopted at all.

What % of sales are completed through your e-commerce channel?

Non-COVID factors