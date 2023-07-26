A new study has found that almost 30% of Irish farmers reported drinking alcohol to harmful and hazardous levels.

Out of every 10 farmers surveyed during the research, three (28%) said they completely abstain from drinking alcohol, four (43%) said they drink at moderate levels, while three (29%) said they drink at harmful levels.

However, farmers’ alcohol consumption was less disordered than other Irish groups, according to the report.

Half of Irish parents, 66% of students and 76% of athletes reported hazardous alcohol use, compared with just 29% of farmers.

In the report, disordered drinking is described as causing clinically significant impairment, including health problems, disability,and failure to meet major responsibilities at work, school or home.

Age

The research identified that age was the most important factor in farmer alcohol issues, with younger farmers at a greater risk for harmful use.

Over half of farmers under the age of 45 engage in binge drinking at least once a month.

In contrast, the reports said that older Irish farmers represent a population with broadly healthy alcohol and substance use behaviors.

This group, it said, could serve as a model group whose strengths can be built on and utilised in interventions within the Irish farming community.

The results also identified that one in five male farmers binge drink weekly.

Having no children, being a part-time farmer, having low income or being involved in full-time off-farm roles such as education were other risk factors for harmful alcohol use.

Drug use

Only 5% of farmers reported recent substance use. However, four out of five of these farmers are using substances to a harmful extent, according to the findings.

Farmers, in general, fall well below the national average in terms of drug use.

According to the national survey of drug and alcohol use, 23% of Irish adults reported lifetime substance use, with 7.4% of the sample reporting recent substance use.

The mean age for farmers who participated in the research was 36 years of age.

Most participants were male (76.4%) and married or in a relationship.

Compared with farm holders nationally, this sample was much younger (36 compared with 57) and had a lower percentage of men (76% compared with 87%).

Nearly 35% of the farmers were dairying, 34% were beef farmers and 9% were sheep farmers.

Livestock and tillage farmers and beef and sheep farmers made up the remaining cohort.