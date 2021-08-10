Carmel Mahony purchased three pregnant females in May 2020. By Christmas they all had to be put down due to testing positive for TB.

Carmel Mahony had planned to breed alpacas, with the aim of opening her farm in Wellingtonbridge, Co Wexford to the public. Unfortunately her plans were put on hold when she had to euthanise the three pregnant females she had purchased after they tested positive for TB, despite having negative bovine skin tests.

After first noticing one coughing, Enferplex blood tests confirmed the alpacas had TB.

The problem

Mahony maintains the issue with importing alpacas lies in the fact that, in compliance with the regulations, they can be imported with negative bovine skin tests, which she claims do not effectively diagnose TB in alpacas.

She has called on the Department of Agriculture to make Enferplex blood tests the standard test for importation instead.

This would avoid bringing animals potentially infected with TB into the country and avoid possible outbreaks, she believes.

Losses

Mahony purchased three pregnant females in May 2020, but by Christmas they all had to be put down after testing positive for TB. Mahony estimates between the initial cost of importing the animals and vet bills, she has lost €10,000.

Mahony says such a situation could have been avoided if Enferplex blood tests were used on the alpacas instead of the bovine skin tests.

“They are very expensive animals, with no compensation when things go wrong," she said.