Alstrong Ltd, the Galway-based manufacturer of grassland aerators and the one pass Auctus reseeding unit, has just announced the appointment of three new Irish dealers.

J Leech Agri Ltd which is based in Co Wexford and headed up by Jonathan Leech, will now be covering the southeast.

SDI Farm Sales in Meath, headed up by Michael Mcguigan, will cover the east of the country.

Meanwhile, McMullan Agri, based in Co Antri, which is a Krone, Amazone and Agri-Spread agent, will be covering Northern Ireland and Donegal.

These three new dealers bring the total number of Alstrong Ltd dealers on the island of Ireland to five. The other dealers are Ryalls Farm Machinery, which covers Cork, and Benn Agri, which covers Tipperary, Kilkenny and surrounding areas.

Alstrong is based just outside the small town of Kilimor in south county Galway. The firm is headed up by Alan Winters, who set up the business in 2009.