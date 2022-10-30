The Irish Aubrac premier show and sale took place in Tullamore on Saturday.

The Irish Aubrac cattle society held its annual Autumn premier show and sale in Tullamore on Saturday, with a turnout of seven bulls, 55 heifers and two cows with calves at foot.

Altamont Pennyhill, a February 2020-born in-calf heifer from the herd of Leo and Bridget Dooley, Co Wexford, took a red rosette before she went on to be knocked down as the highest priced animal at €4,150. The Altamont Lacey-sired heifer is in calf to a Jintou stock bull and is due to calve later next month.

Leo and Bridget Dooley with Altamont Pennyhill, first prize winner and the highest priced animal in the sale selling for €4,150.

Johnstown Riley 1564 from the herd of Francis Donohoe, Co Westmeath, a Johnstown Ian 1039 son born in March 2021, made the highest bull price and second highest price overall at €3,250.

Johnstown Riley 1564, the highest priced male on the day at €3,250 from the herd of Francis Donohoe.

Selling for €3,150 as the sale was drawing to an end was Johnstown Olidia 1722, another from the herd of Francis Donohoe. Olidia is a December 2019-born heifer sired by Invincible and is due to calf to Oxford in January.

Not far behind was first prize winner and overall champion in the pre- sale show De Buitlier Rory from the herd of Francis Butler, Co Westmeath. This March 2021-born bull sired by Turloughmore Notre Dame sold for €3,100.

Going back to the females, it was Francis and Jennifer Donohoe who reached the next highest price on the day with their May 2020-born heifer Johnstown Praise 1818, selling for €3,000. Praise boasted the highest index figures in the sale, is sired by Johnstown Ian 1039 and is due to calve in January 2023.

Ballintra Rachel, a Hazelwood Nevin heifer from a Dolby dam born in January 2021, was the next highest priced animal to go through the ring. Rachel sold for €2,400 for John Walsh from Co Donegal.

There was a good clearance rate,with six out of the seven bulls on offer meeting their reserves and only 10 females from the 57 on offer not finding new homes.

For a full report on the Irish Aubrac Premier show and sale, make sure to pick up a copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal.