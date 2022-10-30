The Irish Aubrac cattle society held its annual Autumn premier show and sale in Tullamore on Saturday, with a turnout of seven bulls, 55 heifers and two cows with calves at foot.
Altamont Pennyhill, a February 2020-born in-calf heifer from the herd of Leo and Bridget Dooley, Co Wexford, took a red rosette before she went on to be knocked down as the highest priced animal at €4,150. The Altamont Lacey-sired heifer is in calf to a Jintou stock bull and is due to calve later next month.
Johnstown Riley 1564 from the herd of Francis Donohoe, Co Westmeath, a Johnstown Ian 1039 son born in March 2021, made the highest bull price and second highest price overall at €3,250.
Selling for €3,150 as the sale was drawing to an end was Johnstown Olidia 1722, another from the herd of Francis Donohoe. Olidia is a December 2019-born heifer sired by Invincible and is due to calf to Oxford in January.
Not far behind was first prize winner and overall champion in the pre- sale show De Buitlier Rory from the herd of Francis Butler, Co Westmeath. This March 2021-born bull sired by Turloughmore Notre Dame sold for €3,100.
Going back to the females, it was Francis and Jennifer Donohoe who reached the next highest price on the day with their May 2020-born heifer Johnstown Praise 1818, selling for €3,000. Praise boasted the highest index figures in the sale, is sired by Johnstown Ian 1039 and is due to calve in January 2023.
Ballintra Rachel, a Hazelwood Nevin heifer from a Dolby dam born in January 2021, was the next highest priced animal to go through the ring. Rachel sold for €2,400 for John Walsh from Co Donegal.
There was a good clearance rate,with six out of the seven bulls on offer meeting their reserves and only 10 females from the 57 on offer not finding new homes.
For a full report on the Irish Aubrac Premier show and sale, make sure to pick up a copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal.
