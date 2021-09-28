The weekly study guides cover a wide range of topics from animal enterprises to agri-environmental challenges. Each week a brand-new student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more. The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new leaving certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions. The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or alternatively, classroom assessment.

Task 1:

Sheep reproduction follows the structure of sponging, sponge removal and onset of oestrus. Briefly explain what happens during each of these phases. The QR video link in this week’s guide may help you.

Task 2:

Label the various birthing materials and equipment below and explain their use.

Task 3:

In your own words, explain the condition of the animal (symptoms) when diagnosed with the following:

Mastitis:

Milk fever:

Grass tetany:

Task 4:

Research one other example of an Irish-owned artisan food business. Answer the following questions:

Who started the business?

Why did they start the business?

Where is the brand or product sold?

Is this business successful? If so, why do you think this is?