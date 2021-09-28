The weekly study guides cover a wide range of topics from animal enterprises to agri-environmental challenges. Each week a brand-new student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.
The worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more. The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new leaving certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions. The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or alternatively, classroom assessment.
Task 1:
Task 2:
Task 3:
In your own words, explain the condition of the animal (symptoms) when diagnosed with the following:
Task 4:
Research one other example of an Irish-owned artisan food business. Answer the following questions:
SHARING OPTIONS: