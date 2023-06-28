DEAR EDITOR: Farmers can win the PR battle around who is to blame for climate change and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. They have the key ingredients, the soil, the land, the properties and the livestock. And people need to eat.

However, sometimes knowledge and technology can be slow to trickle down to the farm.

In a recent search, it was almost impossible to identify simple, economical ways to remove methane and GH gases from farm buildings.

However, there’s another simple method for removing methane and ammonia from farm buildings, one not recognised by influencers, authorities or knowledge transfer agents.

In simple terms, photocatalysis and hydroxyl radicals can help farmers in eradicating methane and pathogens from their buildings, by utilising a natural process that uses light and certain materials to break down and neutralise harmful substances.

What is photocatalysis?

Photocatalysis involves the use of a substance called a photocatalyst, which is typically a material like titanium dioxide (TiO2). When exposed to light, the photocatalyst triggers a chemical reaction that produces highly reactive compounds, such as hydroxyl radicals. Hydroxyl radicals are very powerful and can quickly react with and break down various pollutants, including methane and pathogens.

Methane is a GH gas emitted by animals that contributes to climate change, and pathogens are harmful microorganisms that cause diseases in animals and humans.

By applying photocatalytic materials, such as TiO2, to surfaces within farm buildings, natural light can activate the photocatalysis process. When methane or pathogens come into contact with these surfaces, the hydroxyl radicals generated by the photocatalyst react with and decompose them into harmless byproducts, such as water and carbon dioxide.

This process helps reduce the presence of methane, which is beneficial for mitigating GHG emissions and addressing climate change concerns.

Additionally, it helps in disinfecting farm buildings by neutralising pathogens, creating a healthier and safer environment for both animals and humans.