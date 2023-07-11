Take five minutes to remind yourself of safety risks on your farm and always share this information with anyone coming on to your farm. \ Philip Doyle

Electricity is a safe and flexible form of energy, but it can be deadly if not given the respect it deserves.

It is important to highlight and stress the precautions that should be taken when working near overhead electricity lines.

Take five minutes out of your busy day to know the electricity risks on your farm. Always look up and look out when planning and carrying out all jobs on the farm. Never take chances with electricity, as you might not get a second one.

Working near overhead power lines

Typical farm machinery can easily come too close to overhead electricity wires, so it’s good to keep up the following:

Keep a safe distance of at least three metres when using forage harvesters, combine harvesters, tipping trailers and moving high loads.

Ensure that poles, earth wires and stay-wires are not damaged.

Plan ahead to reduce risks.

A changed farm layout can make overhead wires become a hazard; contact ESB Networks for advice.

Hedge-cutting and tree-cutting near overhead electricity wires

Hedge-cutting and tree-cutting have caused some very serious electrical accidents.

Hedge-cutting and tree-cutting have caused some very serious electrical accidents - always contact ESB Networks where works need to be carried out. \ Philip Doyle.

Don’t take a chance – stop and call ESB Networks first with emergency number below. Save it in your phone today:

Always report any damage immediately. Making contact with overhead electricity wires, or even coming close to them, puts you at serious risk of injury or death from electrocution.

(24-hour/seven-day service)

Electricity from power lines can jump gaps, so you can be seriously injured even without making contact with them.

DO:

Look up and look out for overhead wires, poles and stays. Plan ahead to reduce the risk by sharing these risks with anyone coming onto the farm to carry out work.

Ensure that neither you nor your equipment comes too close to electricity wires.

Be careful using irrigating equipment, rain guns, sprinklers or spreading slurry. You could be electrocuted if liquid comes too close to the wires.

Be aware of poles and stay wires, and always steer clear to avoid damaging them.

Check out the ESB Networks ‘Farm Safely with Electricity’ booklet for farm safety tips at the link below.

DON'T:

Do not work too close to overhead power lines.

Equipment such as augers and front loaders etc, present as a significant risk where operated in the vicinity of overhead wires.

Do not raise wide spray booms, tipper lorries, cranes, ladders, scaffolding or telescopic handlers near overhead wires.

Portable grain augers are a particular risk, due to their operating height.

Did you know?

If you need to get a new electricity connection for your farm, you can now do this online.

For more information, visit: www.esbnetworks.ie/new-connections/farm-premises.

ESB Networks public safety manager, Michael Murray. \ Philip Doyle

There is a wealth of valuable information available online on the ESB Networks webpage.

Farm Safely with Electricity booklet from ESB Networks.

You can not only access important safety materials, including the ESB Networks ‘Farm Safely with Electricity’ booklet (above), but also carry out a range of tasks, such as applying for a new electricity connection, making payments or submitting readings, and hearing from farm safety survivors on why you can never let your guard down.