At this time of year and with farm activities in full swing, ESB Networks is asking farm families to be extra vigilant. At this busy time, there is a worrying upturn in farming accidents associated with overhead electricity wires. These accidents happen when working too close to overhead electricity wires, hedge and tree-cutting jobs, using tall machinery or moving high loads.
Take a few minutes to remind yourself, your family, contractors, neighbours and visitors of these important safety messages. Know the electricity risks on your farm. Always look up and look out when planning and carrying out all jobs on the farm. Never take chances with electricity, you might not get a second one.
Working near overhead power lines
1 Typical farm machinery can easily come too close to overhead electricity wires.
2 Hedge-cutting and tree-cutting near overhead electricity wires:
ESB Networks emergency number
Save it in your phone today:
1800 372 999 (24-hour/seven-day service)
For more information, visit: www.esbnetworks.ie/ stayingsafe.
Always report damage
Always report any damage immediately. Making contact with overhead electricity wires, or even coming close to them, puts you at serious risk of injury or death from electrocution. Electricity from power lines can jump gaps, so you don’t need to make contact to be seriously injured.
Are you aware of the electrical risks?
Did you know
If you need to get a new electricity connection for your farm you can now do this online. For more information, see: www. esbnetworks.ie/new- connections/farm-premises