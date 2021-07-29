Amazone Ceus trailed cultivator is now available in 3m and 4m working widths.

Amazone has expanded its Ceus disc and tine trailed cultivator line-up with the introduction of the 3000-TX and 4000-TX.

The new 3m and 4m models add to the existing range, which span from 4m to 7m working widths.

The new models aimed for smaller operators with tractors from 150hp.

Amazone says that the Ceus range is designed for incorporation of straw, stubble and catch crops at speeds of up to 15km/h.

Hybrid

Material is shredded by the front row of discs and then, in conjunction with the tine arrangement, is evenly mixed.

Essentially, the machine is a hybrid between the manufacturer's well-known Catros disc harrow and Cenius tine harrow.

A selection of tine tips are available with a quick-change system for operator convenience

Discs are available in both smooth and serrated versions both with independent suspension. Tine spacing is 40cm with depth adjustable all the way down to 30cm possible.

Working shallow is not a problem either, as it is possible to run tines just below the working depth of the discs in wet and heavy conditions, reducing the risk of capping.

A selection of tine tips are available with a quick-change system for operator convenience. A range of HD shares are available also for an extended service life.

Safety

The C-Mix Super tines are equipped with a pressure spring overload safety protection system, which is said to improve operational reliability.

As an option, C-Mix Ultra tines can be specified on the Ceus-TX, which have automatic overload protection via hydraulic cylinders.

Trip force can then be infinitely adjusted up to 800kg, ensuring the working depth of up to 30cm is maintained and the cultivator is protected from extreme loads.

The tine segment is followed by a set of levelling tools, which can be equipped with smooth or serrated discs or spring tine levellers. A choice of 11 rollers can be chosen from for the final reconsolidation.

The firm has left the roller easy to remove for wet conditions, for example, in spring so that loosened soil can dry and warm up more quickly.