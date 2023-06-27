The Cayena 6001-C features three rows of 12 tines which equates to 16.5cm row spacings.

Irish Amazone and Krone importer, Farmhand, displayed and demonstrated the Amazone Cayena 6001-C tine drill. Tine drills are renowned for their versatility to sow into direct stubble, ploughed or cultivated ground even in the stickiest of conditions.

Up front of the drill is a row of 36 discs at 16.5cm spacings to help chop/destroy any trash or residues in advance of the tine coulters. In its six-metre form, the Cayena is equipped with 36 tines configured through three rows, totaling 12 tines per row.

Each tine has been designed to chisel slightly deeper than the seed placement level. This is to help the seed during its early growth stages.

Following the tine arrangement are large swallow tail-type following tines to help cover the surface with fine tilth.

The 12 large 800mm wheel packers, given their pattern, are designed to consolidate seed rows but not in between seed rows to the same extent. A final row of 14mm tines follow the rear packer rollers.

The Cayena is equipped with a 4,000l seed hopper, which is split in a ratio of 60:40 for seed and fertiliser, respectively.

A number of control options are available including the AmaTron 4, AmaPad 2, as well as Isobus over an existing terminal.

The Cayena 6001-C has a starting list price of €145,000 pus VAT.