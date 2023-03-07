Downward pressures of up to 60kg/coulter can be applied to the TwinTeC double disc coulters independently of the working depth.

Amazone has launched its latest generation Avant 02 seed drill combinations which consist of the FTender front-mounted tank and its latest generation power harrows combined with its new TwinTeC double disc coulters.

Working widths range from 3m and 4m rigid versions up to the 4m, 5m and 6m trailed versions, all of which offer 3.3 tine carriers per metre of working width. The levelling board is now guided by the roller, so that its tines do not need to be adjusted as the working depth varies.

Hydraulic coulter pressure

The TwinTeC double disc coulters are mounted at 15cm row spacings via the seed rail on the active soil tillage tool (power harrow).

Downward pressures of up to 60kg/coulter can be applied independently of the working depth.

Seed placement depth is determined by the depth of the guidance rollers.

Hydraulic coulter pressure adjustment allows a rapid reaction to varying soil conditions. Using the same mechanism, coulters can also be lifted out of working position in situations whereby pre-cultivation using the power harrow may be needed.

The power harrow and roller can also be uncoupled from the seed rail when needed for solo seedbed preparation.

The rear finishing coulter harrow can be set to one of five height positions or deactivated in the park position.

On the 3m and 4m Avant, seed travels from the FTender front mounted tank via a single conveying system whereas on the 5m and 6m Avant it is via a double conveying system to the segmented distributor head, or heads.

One-sided shut-off is also possible on the Avant.

Control of the seed drill combination can be performed via the AmaTron 4 or AmaPad 2 Isobus terminals from Amazone, or by any other Isobus terminal.