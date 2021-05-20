Amazone has claimed that field trials to date show that the use of this technology reduces herbicide use by up to 90% in individual measures, depending on the weed pressure and field conditions.

Amazone is set to start field usage of the UX 5201 SmartSprayer trailed sprayer with its 36m boom this year.

The pinpoint application of foliar herbicides will be carried out “green in green” in real time during the day-to-day spraying activities of a large arable farm.

The concept brings together a target identification system from Bosch, which includes cameras to detect weeds at an early growth stage for real-time applications and BASF’s ‘xarvio’ data interpretation technology which decides on the application.

Specially developed LED lighting provides support to the technology in difficult lighting conditions and at night.

Full-area application of ground-applied herbicides from an additional tank is also possible on the same pass with a twin line system.

The firm says that the combination of individually switched pulse width frequency modulation (PWFM) valves and specially co-ordinated Agrotop spot fan nozzles with 25cm spacings means precise spot application is possible at speeds of up to 12km/h.

Amazone has said the gradual market introduction of this technology will take place in the coming years.

Extensive field trials will be carried out this year in sugar beet, maize and oilseed rape.

