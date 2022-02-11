Heath land and bogs are particularly sensitive to ammonia emissions. Ireland's emissions are primarily incurred by the spreading of slurry, the attendees heard. / Donal O'Leary

The trading of emission credits analogous to carbon credit systems will not be not applicable to ammonia emissions, a UCD researcher has stated.

The impacts of ammonia emissions are sustained on the level of the locality in which in the gas is emitted rather than on a global scale, as is the case with carbon dioxide emissions, ammonia researcher David Kelleghan said.

“Our greenhouse gases are contributing towards international problems. Ammonia is different because it really contributes to local problems and it is a problem locally. So, where you have high emissions, you have high impacts locally,” Kelleghan told a Teagasc Signpost webinar.

“So, something like carbon trading where you can trade between countries is not really possible because the impact is occurring where the emissions are higher,” he said.

The researcher also stated that an obligation had been placed on EU member states not just to provide a national ceiling for ammonia emissions, as had previously been the case, but also to consider the impacts of emissions on a habitat-specific scale.

Exceeding critical levels

The primary impact of ammonia emissions on habitats directly downwind to the emissions' source is the toxic effects exerted on sensitive species, such as sphagnum moss in peatlands, Kelleghan explained.

Kelleghan outlined the results of a study he was involved in which monitored the nitrogen deposited on 12 raised bogs with special area of conservation (SAC) status.

The critical level recognised by the scientific community for causing damage to these habitats had been exceeded on all of the sites, according to the researcher.

Not just intensification

It has been proven that the source of excessive ammonia emissions from Irish agriculture has not solely been intensive farming operations or practices, Kelleghan went on to say.

“It is not just from intensive hotspot sources, ie pigs and poultry. You also have impacts from pasture sources,” he said.

A site in the Raheenmore SAC was discussed as an example of deleterious ecological effects being incurred on raised bog by the impact of dairy farming.