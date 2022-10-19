Limousin bulls bred in Northern Ireland were among the top selling animals at the UK’s autumn show and sale. \ Alfie Shaw

Local NI breeders were among the top prices at the British Limousin’s autumn show sale in Borderway Mart, Carlisle, on Saturday 15 October.

James McKay’s Ampertaine herd made the headlines by joint topping the sale with 20,000gns secured for Ampertaine Shanghai, an April 2021-born son of Whinfellpark Lomu with a double F94L myostatin gene.

McKay followed this up with 15,000gns for Ampertaine Spark, another April 2021-born bull sired by Ampertaine Foreman.

Co Armagh breeders Henry Savage and sons realised 11,000gns for their April 2021-born Trueman Stevie sired by Telfers Munster, followed by 10,000gns for Trueman Skinner.

Will and Gareth Corrie, Newtownards, realised 9,500gns for Drumhilla Superstar, an April 2021-born son of Ampertaine Majestic, while Antrim breeder Joan Gilliland sold Ballyrobin Steele for 6,000gns.

Aberdeen Angus

Meanwhile, at the Augus sale in Stirling Mart on Monday, Cookstown breeders Jonathan and Lisa Doyle were among the headline prices, with Drumhill Minor Pro X306 taking the Junior Championship and selling for 10,000gns. Two more bulls from the same stable sold for a combined 10,500gns.

