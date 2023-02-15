Limousin bulls peaked at 8,500gn in Dungannon Mart this week. \ Alfie Shaw

Local Limousin breeder James McKay’s Ampertaine herd was among the headline prices at the British Limousin Society’s premier show and sale in Carlisle last Saturday.

Ampertaine Senator, a June-2021 born son of Foxhillfarm Ourbest, kicked off a memorable weekend for the Co Derry herd by winning supreme champion before selling for 25,000gns.

This was followed by Ampertaine Squire, an August 2021-born Wilodege Cerberus son which realised 20,000gns.

Other noted prices from NI breeders saw another Co Derry breeder, Michael McKeefry, sell Eniver Supreme for 6,000gns.

On Monday, the NI Limousin Club held its annual spring sale at Dunganon Mart, where the supreme champion title went to Bernish Samson, breed by Kieran McCrory, Co Tyrone.

Samson is a June 2021-born son of Ampertaine Elgin and sold for 8,500gns. Reserve champion went to Blackwater Sportsman from K & S Williamson, Co Tyrone.

At the same venue on Tuesday, native beef breeds sold to a peak of 5,400gns for the Aberdeen Angus reserve champion, Drumhill Quidsinn X612 from Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Co Tyrone.

