An Bord Pleanála has given the go-ahead to controversial plans for a solar farm across a 300ac site on farm land outside Kells, Co Meath.

The appeals board has granted planning permission to Harmony Solar Meath Ltd to erect up to 734,000m2 of solar photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted steel frames on two parcels of land at Milltown and Moyagher Lower, Cortown, Kells.

The appeals board granted a 10-year planning permission, despite three appeals being lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the Meath County Council decision to grant planning permission.

35-year operation

The appeals board has granted planning permission for the solar farm to operate over 35 years, after concluding that the scheme "would make a positive contribution to Ireland’s renewable energy requirements".

One of the appeals was lodged by planning consultant Hendrik W van der Kamp Town Planner on behalf of 63 local residents.

Agricultural land

Appellant Pat Lynch of Battersea House, Proudstown Road, Navan, Co Meath, told the board that the loss of 300ac of good-quality agricultural land would materially contravene an overriding goal in the Meath County Development Plan of providing for agriculture and rural development.

Mr Lynch stated that this type of solar farm proposal replacing good-quality agricultural land is being repeated at numerous rural locations in Co Meath.

Edward Casserly, Moyagher, Cortown, Kells, told the appeals board that he is in favour of renewable energy, but this application is vast in scale and in the wrong location.