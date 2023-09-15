Efforts to develop the LNG terminal date back nearly two decades.

An Bord Pleanála has refused permission for the proposed development of a significant liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and energy park along the Shannon estuary in County Kerry.

The decision was made public on Friday through an announcement on An Bord Pleanála's website.

The proposed €650m project would have involved the construction of a 600-megawatt power plant and an LNG terminal located in close proximity to Tarbert.

Fracked gas

An Bord Pleanála's decision to deny permission was grounded in Government policy related to the importation of fracked gas.

The board determined that it would be inappropriate to grant or proceed with the construction of any LNG terminals in Ireland while awaiting the outcome of the ongoing review of the country's energy supply.

Efforts to develop the LNG terminal date back nearly two decades.

While permission was initially granted in 2007 for an LNG regasification terminal, it was subsequently embroiled in legal disputes, with an extension of permission ultimately being quashed by the High Court in 2020.