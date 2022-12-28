The more farming changes the more it stays the same. The new CAP promised big on reducing red tape and less bureaucracy. The reality is the new CAP formally starting next week, for the next five years, has more red tape than any previous CAP. Did the officials in Brussels just decide to ignore what EU farmers were saying?

They must have, because the clear message was sent up the line to keep it simple to understand. They ignored the pleas and, what’s more, they have gone to town with changes. Starting now, the old single farm payment will be split into three parts called the BISS (the main payment), the eco-scheme payment (the environment part) and the CRISS payment (front-loading on smaller land plots).