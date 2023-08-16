The Dealer enjoyed Tullamore Show 2023, but his friend was riled by the cost of a cup of tea at one stand.

The Dealer always enjoys Tullamore Show and the chance to catch up with farming friends. I was strolling around on Sunday, soaking up the atmosphere, when I met an old acquaintance.

Although delighted to be out and about, he was annoyed by the ABP pavilion at Tullamore. Particularly, he was annoyed by the size of it (he reckoned it was big enough to be a football pitch) but more so by the sight of farmers queuing to get in for tea and sandwiches.

“With beef price falling 5c/kg every week, that’s the dearest cup of tea a farmer will get,” he fumed.

“If only Larry would pay farmers more for their beef, then they could buy their own cup of tea.”