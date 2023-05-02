Eustace Burke, Carrigaline, with the champion Aberdeen Angus at the Newmarket, Co Cork agricultural show.

The livestock classes at Balmoral Show are open to entrants from across the island of Ireland, catering for traditional, continental and rare breeds, with a number of esteemed Irish pedigree breeders tasked with judging cattle.

Cork native and owner of the Clontead Angus Herd, Eustace Burke, will adjudicate in the Aberdeen Angus classes.

Tom Brennan of the Balleen Hereford herd in Co Kilkenny has been tasked with officiating the Hereford classes, while John Kingham, the manager of Ireland’s largest suckler herd, Tateetra and Rathmore farms, will be looking after beef interbreed stockjudging.

Also travelling north will be the farm manager of the famous Caramba Shorthorn herd, Trevor Chadwick, who will tackle the Irish Moiled classes.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, the four judges all commented on what it means to be taking part at Balmoral.

Eustace Burke said: “I first visited Balmoral Show 15 years ago and I was in awe of the scale of the show, and in particular the King’s Hall showgrounds where the show used to run. It is a huge honour and privilege to be asked to judge at Balmoral.”

Tom Brennan, Balleen, Freshford, Co Kilkenny, with "Balleen Achiever" supreme champion at the Irish Hereford premier spring show and sale at Tullamore.

Tom Brennan said: “The quality seems to get better every year and I am really looking forward to the challenge of judging this year’s prestigious event.”

John Kingham, manager at Tateetra and Rathmore farms.

John Kingham said: “It is an incredible feeling to be recognised for the hard work we do in Tateetra and Rathmore Farms by being invited to judge at an event such as Balmoral show. It’s not an everyday occurrence.”

Trevor Chadwick leading out the 2022 Shorthorn champion at Balmoral Show.

Trevor Chadwick said: “I’ve been going to Balmoral Show for as long as I can remember – definitely 40 years or more – so it is a huge honour. I’m really looking forward to seeing the young stock and without doubt Balmoral is not only one of the best shows of Irish Moiled cattle, but one of the best shows of any breed.”