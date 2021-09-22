Open letter to Liam Herlihy, chair of the Teagasc Authority, Teagasc, Oak Park, Co Carlow

DEAR SIR: We would like to raise our concerns around recent statements by the director of Teagasc, Prof Gerry Boyle.

In particular, we would draw your attention to comments made at a recent Dublin Economics Workshop by the director: “We are very strongly advocating based on research that we shift from beef cow production to what we call dairy beef production and that would be a massive change.”

He is also quoted as saying: “An integrated system would see the gradual phasing out of a separate beef herd and a reduction in the national herd, the main driver of agricultural emissions. It would also allow the more profitable dairy sector to expand while reducing emissions overall.”

Questions

As committed members of the Teagasc beef stakeholder group, we ask the following questions and would be grateful to receive a detailed reply to the questions raised.

When was the Teagasc Authority informed of the policy of “strongly advocating” switching from beef cow production to dairy beef production?

Why was the Teagasc beef stakeholder group not informed of this decision?

Was the Minister for Agriculture informed of this change in policy and what was his response?

What advice has Teagasc given to the Department of Agriculture on current CAP proposals relating to the suckler herd?

What advice has Teagasc given to the Climate Change Advisory Council on the suckler herd?

Has the Minister of Agriculture or Teagasc asked Bord Bia to conduct an analysis on what impact this change in policy could have on our beef markets?

What research and economic analysis was carried out in relation to the decision to “strongly advocate” switching from beef cow production to dairy beef production?

We feel that as farmer members of the Teagasc beef stakeholder group, Teagasc has undermined our beef industry causing significant damage to the relationship between Teagasc advisers and beef farmers.

We are extremely annoyed and angered that our State research and advisory body would take a decision like this without any prior consultation with farmers.