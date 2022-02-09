I see An Taisce is looking to hire a pair of agricultural social researchers.

The main focus of the job is to survey the experience of new adapters of Farm to Fork and identify obstacles faced in converting to organic agriculture.

It’s part of a move by the charity to “promote a movement from intensive dairying to more diversified organic agriculture”.

Perhaps the successful applicants should make a visit to Lidl one of their first tasks.

A flyer from the German retailer came through my letter box the other day offering organic fruit and vegetables at discounts of between 75% and 50% on their retail price.

Stumbling block

Perhaps that’s as big a stumbling block as any for farmers thinking of converting to organic.