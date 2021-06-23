Last week’s Fine Gael AGM saw a motion “to review the operations and remit of An Taisce”.

It follows criticism by some Fine Gael TDs and senators of An Taisce’s opposition to the cheese plant at Belview, for which they are currently seeking leave to bring to the Court of Appeal.

Martin Heydon, the Fine Gael Minister of State for Agriculture, restricted himself to saying that the proposed development is completely in line with Government policy.

When contacted by this paper, he explained that new market development is part of his ministerial remit, and Glanbia’s joint venture with Royal A-ware will reduce their reliance on the UK’s cheddar market post-Brexit.

On the motion, he said it came from grassroots members, and reflected concern among the farming community at the changed nature of An Taisce, a notifiable body, and its activities and focus in recent years.

Things continued to escalate yesterday.

John Gibbons, who is spokesman for An Taisce’s climate change committee, described the Fine Gael motion as “sinister”.

“Every @FineGael elected official who supported this sinister motion needs to be named so people can organise to oppose their re-election to whatever office they seek or hold,” said Gibbons in a tweet that seemed an overreaction to what he saw as an overreaction.