An aerial view of Glanbia's Belview site during construction of the original dairy processing plant. This is the site of the proposed joint venture cheese plant with Royal A-ware.

I see An Taisce is advertising for expressions of interest regarding three appointments to its board. Each of the roles requires specialist expertise. One wants someone specialising in environmental law, a second requires corporate governance expertise, and the third is for someone with PR/communications skills.

Currently pondering whether to take their battle against Glanbia’s cheese plant to the Supreme Court, the only legal route in this country not exhausted, the beefed-up board seems designed to advance the advocacy of An Taisce through the courts and on the airwaves.

Will John Gibbons seek a board place? When appearing in his regular slot on Matt Cooper’s The Last Word radio show on Today FM discussing the Glanbia/An Taisce issue in May, he described himself as “an ordinary member” of An Taisce. The IFA picked him up on that, and he accepted he was on the 34-strong council, a position he seems to since have stepped away from.