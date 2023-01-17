The survey is intended for both non-organic and organic farmers.

An Taisce is looking for farmers to complete its survey on organic farming as part of the Legacy4LIFE project.

The two-year €500,000 Legacy4LIFE project launched in May 2022 and is funded by the EU LIFE programme, the European Climate Foundation, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communication.

The survey, Organic Farming Survey: Barriers and Benefits, is intended for both non-organic and organic farmers.

It aims to identify current perceptions of organic farming within the Irish farming community and assess the experiences of those already farming organically or interested in making the switch to organic production.

The results of this study will be used to identify ways in which an easier transition to organic farming may be achieved.

To take the survey, click here.

Three strands

There are three strands in the project: advancing farm to fork, ponds for biodiversity and green communities low carbon plan. This survey is from the advancing farm to fork strand.

In addition to this study, the work is to deliver in the areas of research and education, including an educational booklet for farmers about organic farming, based on case studies from existing organic farms around Ireland and a children’s book about organic farming, with a focus on the benefits for biodiversity.

A report for policy-makers, compiling and highlighting peer-reviewed findings to help ensure that scientific evidence is at the heart of Ireland’s agricultural sustainability journey is also expected.