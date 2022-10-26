The docking of two shipments of Russian fertiliser into Waterford port this week by Nitrofert has sparked debate as to whether or not Ireland, or indeed the EU, should be sourcing product from Russia. The concerns are understandable given the horrific war Russia is waging on Ukraine.
But in the same way member states cannot afford to stop sourcing Russian energy, with shipments of Russian LNG soaring as pipeline gas is restricted, they cannot afford to stop sourcing Russian fertiliser. The establishment of a 1.58m tonne EU quota on Russian fertiliser was an acknowledgement of this by the Commission.
