With Australia’s trade deal with the UK now in operation and a deal imminent with the EU, Irish beef and sheep farmers need to keep an eye on what is going on with Australian output and what markets they are selling in.

After a prolonged period of reduced production due to drought and herd or flock rebuilding, this looks like the year when beef and sheepmeat output will return to more normal levels, which is a major increase on the previous two years.

Since the UK joined the EEC in 1973, Australia effectively lost access to the UK market and, until last week, had to pay prohibitive tariffs on any beef and sheepmeat sold in that market.

Now, with tariff-free quotas, the UK becomes a real option again, as will the EU in a year or so following the trade deal that is expected to be concluded in the coming weeks.

Australian output

Sterner Consulting, in a report for Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA), is forecasting that Australian beef exports will exceed 1m tonnes in 2023, the first time it will have done so since 2020 and having dipped to 853,000t in 2022, the lowest in over 20 years.

Australian cattle slaughter is also running well ahead of the past two years as well. Up to the end of last week, 2.291m cattle were processed in Australian factories, 24% ahead of the 1.860m in the same period last year, which was the low point. See Figure 1.

Lamb output is also on the increase this year, with the total slaughter up to the end of last week at 8,315,743, compared with 7,823,669 in the same period last year and 7,984,506 in 2021. See Figure 2.

Comment

Fluctuations in the Australian cattle herd and sheep flock are not uncommon, as prolonged dry spells extending into drought happen regularly.

When they do, there is a sharp sell-off of stock and market pressure, followed by a period of restocking and scarcity of numbers for processing. The surplus causes weak farmgate prices, while the rebuilding period usually has high carcase prices.

Australia has long-established markets for its beef and sheepmeat exports and has never been dependent on either the EU or UK.

The rapid growth in demand from China over the last decade has been particularly advantageous for Australia, as it and New Zealand are their closest suppliers geographically.

UK now an option

However, the UK is now an option for large volumes of beef and sheepmeat should Australia wish to use it.

The fact that it doesn’t involve any major volume doesn’t particularly matter - it gives its exporters, at a minimum, a negotiating option when doing business in Asian or North American markets.

Similarly, it may not displace huge volumes of Irish beef or sheepmeat in the UK market, but, as a minimum, UK buyers will be able to refer to Australian prices when negotiating with Irish suppliers.

Australian access to the UK - and in time the EU - will affect Irish farmers, either directly or indirectly