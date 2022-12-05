Farmers wishing to contact the Department regarding their ANC payment can ring the direct payments helpline at 057-867 4422. \ Philip Doyle

Balancing payments under the 2022 Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) Scheme have started to issue to farmers, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

“The ANC Scheme is an important support for farmers in many regions of the country and the issue of these balancing payments on time reflects the recognition by the Government of this.

“The total paid to date under the 2022 ANC Scheme amounts to some €239m paid to 95,000 farmers. In the region of €42m will issue to farmers as part of this balancing run of payments,” he said.

Timely processing

He added that the timely processing of scheme payments remains a key priority for him and his Department.

“I know how crucial payments are, especially at this time of the year. I urge any farmer with outstanding queries to respond to the Department as soon as possible to facilitate payment,” he said.

Regular payment runs will continue to be made under the 2022 ANC Scheme as further cases are cleared for payment.

Farmers wishing to contact the Department regarding their ANC payment can ring the direct payments helpline at 057-867 4422 and farmers can also submit any queries they may have online via agfood.ie, where a detailed breakdown of payments can also be accessed.