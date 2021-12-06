€250m has also been secured for ANC payments in 2022. \Thomas Gilleran

Balancing payments under the 2021 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) Scheme commenced on Monday, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

Minister McConalogue said this means a total of €239m has been paid to date to 95,000 farmers under the 2021 ANC Scheme.

He said: “The ANC Scheme is a crucial support for farm families throughout the country.”

Government commitment

Minister McConalogue said the allocation of €250m to the ANC Scheme in 2021 reflects the Government’s commitment to supporting farm incomes.

“I have also secured €250m for the ANC Scheme next year as part of Budget 2022, which guarantees payments for eligible farmers.”

He highlighted that over €1.53bn has been paid out by the Department since September 2021 under the Basic Payment Scheme, ANC, GLAS, TAMS, Organic Farming Scheme, Young Farmer Scheme and Sheep Welfare Scheme.

Regular ANC Scheme payments will continue to be made as further cases are cleared for payment.

Any farmer with outstanding queries from the Department should respond as soon as possible in order to facilitate the issuing of payments.

