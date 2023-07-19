There has been an angry reaction from suckler farmers on the projected 200,000 suckler cow wipe out in the next seven years.

There has been an angry reaction in suckler farmer circles to the Teagasc modelling of a 29% reduction in suckler cow numbers between now and 2030.

Farmers are furious that the reduction is seen as necessary to meet agriculture’s legally binding climate targets. There is also no clarity about the on-farm implications of reducing slaughter age and the potential for beef price cuts due to oversupply at critical periods.

Farm organisations and Meat Industry Ireland have remained silent on the modelling, which would see a loss of over 250,000 suckler cows in the next seven years.

Teagasc has yet to publish its detailed Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) document, with publication expected at the end of this week.