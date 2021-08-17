Soft engineering work will take place to restore the land and water adjacent to the rivers. \David Ruffles

Three projects around the country are set to receive €47,278 in funding to fence off rivers from livestock, install solar water pumps and stock drinking troughs to improve water quality.

Funding for the projects has been awarded by Inland Fisheries Ireland, which is awarding over €770,000 to support fisheries conservation across the country.

Under two separate funds, the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund and the Midland Fisheries Fund, eligible angling clubs, commercial fishermen and fishery owners were invited to apply for financial assistance to support fisheries conservation projects in their local areas.

Some €15,000 has been allocated to the Lough Ennell Trout Preservation Association, which will see livestock-proof habitat fencing, solar water pumps and stock drinking troughs installed at the Dysart River in Westmeath. This is to enhance water quality and salmonid spawning on the river.

Some €14,778 has been allocated to the Fore Heritage and Amenity Group for the same measures, plus a foot bridge for the Glore River in the county.

Other projects

In Cork, the Kilbarry Salmon Anglers will receive €17,500 for a river regeneration project on the River Blackwater at Kilbarry Salmon Fishery Lower Beat. This will involve fencing and livestock drinking units to allow the river to regenerate naturally.

“The measures will improve water quality, provide climate mitigation, flood resilience and enhance habitats for salmon, sea trout and other river species and vegetation,” according to Inland Fisheries Ireland.

Other projects include the planting of native Irish trees and shrubs along riverbanks to encourage wild river regeneration.

Commenting on the funding, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said the works and studies supported by the scheme will also result in wider benefits for the environment.