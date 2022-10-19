I see the folk at Angus Beef Ireland weren’t idle during Ploughing week. They joined forces with the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association and factories Ashbourne Meats, Dawn Meats, Foyle Foods and Liffey Meats. Through a popular guess-the-weight competition run at the National Ploughing Championships, they helped to raise €5,000 in aid of the Irish Pilgrimage Trust.
The Irish Pilgrimage Trust is a charitable organisation based in Galway, providing funded independent holidays to young people with special needs for the last 50 years.
