Angus cattle led the trade at the spring show and sale of native beef breeds in Dungannon Mart. \ MacGregor Photography

Angus bulls sold to 4,200gns at the native beef breeds sale in Dungannon Mart on Tuesday 8 February.

Topping the sale was Woodvale Trigger W979 from Alwyn Armour, Dromara. Tapped out as reserve champion, this August 2020-born bull is a son of Keirsbeath Karma from Woodvale Tidy Bee.

The next highest price was the 4,000gns paid for Birches Lord Hudson W255 from the Matchett family, Portadown, followed by 3,900gns for Old Glenort Electric W324 from James Porter, Lisburn.

Eleven bulls sold to an average of £3,493, with a 92% clearance rate.

Angus females peaked at 2,750gns for Richhill Missie W827, a maiden heifer from Robin Lamb, Richhill.

In total, six bulls sold to an average £2,782

In the Hereford sale, bulls peaked at 3,500gns for Graceland 1 Tom from Robin Irvine, Whitecross. This May 2020-born bull was sired by Blakesley 1 Nobility.

Supreme Champion went to River Dale 1 Valiant from Norman McMordie, Saintfield, which made 3,000gns. In total, six bulls sold to an average £2,782.

The top-priced Beef Shorthorn bull Mullaglass Pilot from Richard Henning, Newry sold for 3,000gns, followed by 2,800gns paid for Castlefin Titan from Kenny Baxter, Castlewellan.

Read more

In pictures: traditional beef breeds perform well in Bandon