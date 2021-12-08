Aberdeen Angus cattle were the stand out trade during the native beef breeds sale in Dungannon Mart. \ MacGregor Photography

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls peaked at 4,400gns on two occasions at the native beef breeds sale in Dungannon Mart on Tuesday.

Topping the sale was the show champion, Tynan Charles, an August 2020 bull sired by Elliot Bravo and shown by Andrew Clarke.

This was matched by Loughans Moaning, a March 2020 bull from Rory Best and sired by Rawburn Jagger.

The reserve champion was Coltrim Ellipse, a Schivas Captain Black son from Ivan Forsythe which sold for 3,900gns. Overall, 14 bulls sold to an average of £3,400.

Hereford

The Hereford entry saw only one of three bulls sold. Solpoll 1 Trademark, a Moeskaer Mentos son from John and William McMordie went for 3,000gns.

Heifers forwarded for sale came from Robin Irvine’s Graceland herd and topped out at 5,200gns, with three other animals selling from 2000gns to 2500gns.

Shorthorn

Just one Shorthorn bull was sold with 3,000gns paid for Croft Paddy, a Tullyjack Lightening son from Richard Henderson.

Read more

Teagasc Outlook: fertiliser prices and availability ‘twin concerns’ in 2022