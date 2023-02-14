Gardaí are investigating the theft of five Angus cattle from a farmyard near Ballyduff, Co Kerry, on Monday morning 13 February.

An in-calf heifer and four weanlings were stolen from Mike O’Mahony’s farm in the Ladyswalk area of Ballyduff at 2am on Monday.

The Kerry farmer has CCTV footage of a dark jeep and a twin-axle Hudson trailer in his yard on the night of the theft.

In a statement to the Irish Farmer Journal, gardaí said they attended an incident of theft that occurred in the Ardcullenarea of Co Kerry at approximately 2am yesterday on 13 February 2023.

“A number of livestock were taken in the course of this incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” it said.