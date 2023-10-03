On Saturday and Sunday, 7 and 8 October, the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association will once again combine its premier sale and national calf show to host their second annual extravaganza.

The weekend’s events will kick off with the genetic excellence premier sale on Saturday, which consists of 56 pre-selected red and black Angus lots.

Included in these is a catalogue of power-packed pedigrees with many high-end prizewinners from throughout the summer show season.

The sale will also consist of a draft consignment from the Goulding Aberdeen Angus herd of Matthew and Rita Goulding from Co Kerry, whose herd has become synonymous with the breed over the years.

Closing out the premier will be six champion bulls, which include club calf champions and reserves, alongside this year’s all-Ireland junior champion and the Tullamore reserve male champion.

Incentive

As an incentive for buyers, purchasers of the two top-priced bulls on the day will receive €500 back from Angus Beef Ireland.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association will also sponsor two €500 vouchers for the purchasers of the two top-priced heifers.

Breed secretary Shane Murphy told the Irish Farmers Journal: “The catalogue boasts all the best-producing family lines in the breed, not just here in Ireland but right across the world. Many of the sale entries already have a proven track record on the show scene, while others are sure to breed the next generation of sale toppers.”

All 51 sale lots born on or after 1 January 2022 are automatically entered for the association’s national calf show the following day (Sunday 8 October), which will allow the animals’ new owners to show them.

This calf show boasts a record €10,000 prize fund thanks to several key sponsors.

In total, 120 of the country’s best Angus cattle will fight it out for the title of Angus Beef Ireland supreme national calf show champion.